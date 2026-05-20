FMCSA Removes More Than a Dozen ELDs from Registered List

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with a compliant ELD.

On May 20, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration removed a dozen more electronic logging devices from the registered ELD list for noncompliance with ELD requirements.

Earlier this month, on May 7, FMCSA removed the following ELDs from the list of registered ELDs due to the companies' failure to meet the minimum requirements in the ELD regulations.

All the above ELDs now appear on FMCSA’s Revoked Devices list.

What Motor Carriers and Drivers Need to Do

Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data. Replace the revoked ELDs with a compliant ELD from the Registered Devices list before the end of the 60-day window.

Those who continue to use the revoked on or after the deadline will be in violation of 49 CFR 395.8(a)(1) — “No record of duty status” and drivers will be placed out-of-service (OOS) in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) OOS Criteria.

If the ELD providers correct all identified deficiencies for its device, FMCSA will place the ELDs back on the Registered Devices list and inform the industry and the field of the update. However, FMCSA strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues if the ELD provider does not address these deficiencies.