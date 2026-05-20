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FMCSA Removes More Than a Dozen ELDs from Registered List

The FMCSA continues its efforts to fight electronic logging devices that don't meet federal requirements, removing more than a dozen from the registered ELD list in May.

May 20, 2026
FMCSA Removes More Than a Dozen ELDs from Registered List

If you're using one of these revoked electronic logging devices, you must stop using them.

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3 min to read

On May 20, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration removed a dozen more electronic logging devices from the registered ELD list for noncompliance with ELD requirements.

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with a compliant ELD. 

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  • 888 ELD, model number EIG8T, ELD identifier 8RS262, from MAUMAU LLC
  • Dragon ELD, model number DRA, ELD identifier DRA782, from Dragon ELD
  • Action ELD, model number ACT, ELD identifier ACT 282, from Action ELD
  • Mondo ELD HOS, model number MND-APL16, ELD identifier MNEL21, from Mondotracking Solutions LLC
  • First ELD, model number FRST, ELD identifier FRS185, from First ELD LLC
  • First ELD V2.0, model number FRST, ELD identifier FRS200, from First ELD LLC
  • MTL ELD, model number MRS, ELD identifier MRS272, from Power ELD LLC
  • USPower ELD, model number USPower1, ELD identifier USPWR1, from Power ELD LLC
  • Sam Freight ELD, model number SFR8, ELD identifier SRS166, from Sam Freight Management LLC
  • DSGELOGS, model number DSGELOGS1, ELD identifier DSGEL1, from DSG Tracking LLC
  • Cobra ELD, model number COBR, ELD identifier COB980, from Cobra Connect LLC
  • GT USA ELOGS, model number 2.17.1 or up, ELD identifier GTU882, from GT ELD.

Earlier this month, on May 7, FMCSA removed the following ELDs from the list of registered ELDs due to the companies' failure to meet the minimum requirements in the ELD regulations.

  • Safe ELD, both the Android and iOS versions of ELD42A from Bemorex Inc.
  • MYLOGS ELD, MYLGS2 (formerly MRS201), ELD identifier MRS202 (f/k/a MRS201), from Mylogs Inc.
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All the above ELDs now appear on FMCSA’s Revoked Devices list.

What Motor Carriers and Drivers Need to Do

Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

  1. Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.
  2. Replace the revoked ELDs with a compliant ELD from the Registered Devices list before the end of the 60-day window.

Those who continue to use the revoked on or after the deadline will be in violation of 49 CFR 395.8(a)(1) — “No record of duty status” and drivers will be placed out-of-service (OOS) in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) OOS Criteria.

If the ELD providers correct all identified deficiencies for its device, FMCSA will place the ELDs back on the Registered Devices list and inform the industry and the field of the update. However, FMCSA strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues if the ELD provider does not address these deficiencies.

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Late last year, FMCSA announced that it was revamping how electronic logging devices get approved, adding new safeguards but not moving to full third-party certification such as Canada uses.

CVSA Issues New Inspection Guidance on ELD Tampering, False Logs

Topics:ELDsFMCSAHours of ServiceSafety & Compliance

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